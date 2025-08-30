Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

Brighton and Manchester City will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday three clash on Sunday (August 31st). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 away thrashing of Oxford United in the EFL Cup second round. Oscar Boscagli and Brajan Gruda scored a goal each to give them a 2-0 lead at the break. Diego Gomez and Tom Watson scored either side of Stefanos Tzimas' second-half brace.
The Seagulls will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to Everton.
Manchester City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Brennan Johnson broke the deadlock in the 25th minute while Joao Palhinha doubled the visitors' lead in first-half injury time following a defensive error.
The loss saw the Mancunians drop to sixth spot in the standings while Brighton are 18th.
Brighton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Manchester City have 21 wins to their name, Brighton were victorious six games while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.
- Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Manchester City have not lost two of their opening three EPL games since the 2004-05 season.
- Brighton have lost just one of their last nine home games in the EPL.
- City have kept a clean sheet in their last five away games.
Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction
Brighton have made a sub-par start to the season and have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight league games in front of their fans. Fabian Hurzeler's side will be aiming to build on their thumping League Cup victory.
Manchester City had a season to forget last term and seemingly put that behind them with their convincing opening day win over Wolves. However, they came crashing down in a defeat at home to their recent bogey side, Tottenham, in a game characterized by defensive errors from Pep Guardiola's side.
Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Manchester City
Brighton vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Manchester City to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals