Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

Brighton and Manchester City will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday three clash on Sunday (August 31st). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 away thrashing of Oxford United in the EFL Cup second round. Oscar Boscagli and Brajan Gruda scored a goal each to give them a 2-0 lead at the break. Diego Gomez and Tom Watson scored either side of Stefanos Tzimas' second-half brace.

The Seagulls will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to Everton.

Manchester City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Brennan Johnson broke the deadlock in the 25th minute while Joao Palhinha doubled the visitors' lead in first-half injury time following a defensive error.

The loss saw the Mancunians drop to sixth spot in the standings while Brighton are 18th.

Brighton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Manchester City have 21 wins to their name, Brighton were victorious six games while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Manchester City have not lost two of their opening three EPL games since the 2004-05 season.

Brighton have lost just one of their last nine home games in the EPL.

City have kept a clean sheet in their last five away games.

Brighton vs Manchester City Prediction

Brighton have made a sub-par start to the season and have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight league games in front of their fans. Fabian Hurzeler's side will be aiming to build on their thumping League Cup victory.

Manchester City had a season to forget last term and seemingly put that behind them with their convincing opening day win over Wolves. However, they came crashing down in a defeat at home to their recent bogey side, Tottenham, in a game characterized by defensive errors from Pep Guardiola's side.

Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Manchester City

Brighton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

