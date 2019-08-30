Brighton Vs Manchester City Preview: Match preview, betting odds, where to watch, and more | Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

The Premier League title race is undoubtedly a brutal affair. Last season it was a photo finish, with Manchester City edging past Liverpool via the slimmest of margins.

Three games into the new campaign, Pep Guardiola's men find themselves playing catch up to Liverpool, thanks to a draw on gameweek 2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur. In a league as brutally unforgiving as the English top-flight, dropping points so early could come back to haunt the defending champions.

Man City has an opportunity on Saturday to claw their way past Liverpool, albeit temporarily. Graham Potter's men, on the other hand, would be looking to throw a spanner in the works. However, their PL campaign has been a mixed bag so far, with their impressive win away at Vicarage Road supplanted by 5 points dropped at the Amex Stadium.

Nevertheless, their morale-boosting stoppage-time win over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup this week would give them reason to be optimistic as they approach the clash against a ruthless Man City side.

Venue and kickoff information

Match Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Kickoff: 3 pm (BST), 7:30 pm (IST)

Where to watch

India: Hotstar, Star Sports

USA: NBC Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport

Match officials

Referee: Jon Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

Head to head

The sides met 3 times last term, with Pep's men beating Brighton on all occasions. It was 2-0 at home and 4-1 away in the Premier League. In the FA Cup, City were 1-0 victors in the semi-final.

The sides have met 22 times in total, with City having the lion's share of triumphs. It's 13 wins for the Cityzens, 4 draws, and 5 victories to the Seagulls.

Form guide

Manchester City: WDW

Brighton (all competitions): WDLW

Did you know?

Sergio Aguero has played against the Seagulls 3 times and has beaten them on all 3 occasions. He has also scored 3 times against Brighton, converting all 3 of his shots on target.

Brighton is seeking a first league win against City away from home. This will be the 10th attempt.

In their last 5 encounters, Man City has been victorious over the Seagulls in all competitions.

Betting odds

Man City win: 1.09

Brighton win: 29.00

Draw: 10.60

BTTS: 2.43 (Y), 1.40 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway