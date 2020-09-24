Brighton vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United travel to the American Express Community Stadium to take on Graham Potter's confident Brighton side in what is set up to be a must-win Premier League fixture for the Red Devils.

After a torrid 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must ensure that his troops put on a much more convincing showing this time around and play with the swagger that characterised the late season sprint which sneaked them into the top four in the last campaign.

More importantly, Manchester United need to play well to distract their own fans from what has been an impotent and frustrating transfer window.

Brighton, on the other hand, assume the party-pooper role in this narrative. Graham Potter's men enter the game on the back of two consecutive wins, with seven goals scored and none conceded. If ever there was a time to take on an embattled Manchester United side, this is it.

Brighton will have a good go at Manchester United. It remains to be seen if Manchester United have recovered mentally from the Crystal Palace loss to make this a routine win in their minds.

Brighton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

History favours Manchester United heavily when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides.

United have won 15 times out of a possible 23 while Brighton have only picked up the three wins. The two sides have drawn a total of five times.

Brighton form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Manchester United form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Brighton vs Manchester United Team News

Brighton

Yves Bissouma misses out again as part of his three-match ban after his straight red card in the Newcastle United match last weekend.

However, Graham Potter will be hoping that summer recruit Adam Lallana will be fit to feature for the full 90 minutes. Similarly, Tariq Lamptey, who sizzled from right wing-back before he was taken off with what appeared to be a groin problem against Newcastle, is a doubt.

Injured: Jose Izquierdo, Florian Andone, Christian Walton

Doubtful: Tariq Lamptey

Suspended: Yves Bissouma

Manchester United

Manchester United should have practically their full squad fit and firing, barring long-term injuries to Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. However, Solskjaer will be faced with a selection headache - he needs to choose a starting XI that can leave last weekend's performance in the past and put Brighton to the sword.

Promising performances from new signing Donny van de Beek over the last week could see him earn a starting berth.

Injured: Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Brighton vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Brighton (3-4-3): Matt Ryan; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Ben White; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Steven Alzate, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United need a win and they need to get it in style. That's the only way the air of negativity surrounding the club due to an awful transfer window can be lifted even slightly.

Man United financial losses set to exceed £100m by end of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/zYbarcnywy — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 24, 2020

Brighton, on the other hand, will view the visitors as vulnerable. Graham Potter's side is hard to beat on any given day. They will be especially motivated to continue that trend this Saturday.

United appeared fatigued and out-of-ideas against Crystal Palace. I don't expect much rest for the weary. This will play out as a laborious draw.

Prediction: Brighton 1 - 1 Manchester United.