Brighton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Brighton and Newcastle United will battle for three points in a Premier League round 35 clash on Sunday (May 4th). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.

The home side will be keen to build on the 3-2 victory they registered over West Ham at the same venue last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Yasin Ayari's 13th-minute strike.

Mohammed Kudus restored parity three minutes into the second half while Tomas Soucek put the Hammers ahead with seven minutes left on the clock. Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba scored late goals to help their side claim all three points.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, saw off Ipswich Town with a comfortable 3-0 home win. They went ahead through Alexander Isak's first-half injury-time penalty while Dan Burn and William Osula added second-half goals to confirm their visitors' relegation.

The win saw the Magpies climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered 62 points from 34 games. Brighton are ninth on 51 points.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Brighton were victorious 15 times, and Newcastle United have 11 wins to their name, while 10 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Brighton claimed a 2-1 extra-time away win in the FA Cup fifth round.

Brighton are seeking to defeat a team three times in the same season for the first time since defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the 2009/10 season.

Newcastle have won eight of their last nine games across competitions (one loss).

Brighton's last 11 league games have produced three goals or more.

Newcastle have led at halftime in 17 league games this season - the second-most behind Arsenal (18).

Brighton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Brighton showed their powers of recovery last time out as they scored two goals after the 85th minute to claim maximum points against West Ham. The win left them in the hunt for UEFA Conference League qualification, while an unlikely Europa League push is not entirely out of the picture.

Newcastle United, for their part, are flying high and aiming for a return to the UEFA Champions League to crown a successful season that has also seen them lift the EFL Cup.

We are backing Eddie Howe's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Newcastle United

Brighton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

