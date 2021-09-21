Brighton vs Swansea prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to continue their good run of form when they take on Swansea in an English League Cup game on Wednesday.

Brighton are coming off an impressive 2-1 win against Leicester City. Neal Maupay's penalty and Danny Welbeck's 50th-minute strike put the Seagulls two goals up, and Jamie Vardy's 61st-minute effort proved to be just a consolation.

Brighton are fourth in the Premier League table with 12 points from five matches played. They have a young and exciting squad and have a great opportunity to finish in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Swansea are struggling in the Championship, having managed just seven points from eight matches. They are 21st in the league table and face the danger of getting demoted this season.

Swansea reached this stage of the competition with victories over Reading and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Brighton vs Swansea Head-to-Head

Brighton and Swansea have played 10 matches against each other so far, with the former side winning four of those fixtures. Swansea have prevailed on four occasions as well, while two matches have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met, Brighton ran out 4-1 winners.

Brighton form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Swansea form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D

Brighton vs Swansea Team News

Brighton

Brighton don't have any injury issues and manager Graham Potter could field a completely different XI to the one that played against the Foxes. Tariq Lamptey is expected to return to the right-back position after recovering from an injury.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

🗣️ RM on Saturday's HT team talk...



"I just asked them to stay calm. There was no point in getting angry. The second half was a test of character more than it was ability. Show some fight and take the shackles off and play the way we want to play."



"I just asked them to stay calm. There was no point in getting angry. The second half was a test of character more than it was ability. Show some fight and take the shackles off and play the way we want to play." https://t.co/sPJzTlQXY2

Swansea

Tivonge Rushesha is out with an ACL tear, but all other players will be available for selection. Rhys Williams' participation is in doubt.

Injuries: Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: Rhys Williams

Suspensions: None

Brighton vs Swansea Predicted XI

Brighton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jason Steele; Tariq Lamptey, Haydon Roberts, Dan Burn, Jakob Moder; Enock Mwepu, Steven Alzate, Taylor Richards; Pascal Gross, Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer (GK); Benjamin Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Brighton vs Swansea Prediction

Brighton will field a relatively weaker side, which might result in a close encounter between the two English teams. However, Graham Potter has multiple game-changers in his squad, and we can envisage the Seagulls progressing to the next round following a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Swansea

