Brighton vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain West Ham United at the Falmer Stadium in Premier League action on Sunday.

This will be the last game of the season for the two sides and they'll be hoping to sign off with a win here. The hosts need at least a point from the game to secure a finish in the upper half of the table. The Hammers have secured a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers but a win here could help them qualify for the Europa League at the expense of Manchester United.

The Seagulls are undefeated in their last four league games and played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United last time around. West Ham held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw last time around, which helped push the title race to the last day of the season.

Brighton vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 56 times across all competitions. The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture with 18 wins for either side and 20 games ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last nine Premier League meetings against their London-based rivals, with the last six games ending in draws.

Only Manchester City (13.2 per game) average fewer tackles than West Ham (14.1) this season. The visiting side also commit the fewest fouls per game (8.5).

Brighton have just one win at home this year, with that win coming against Manchester United earlier this month. On the other hand, West Ham have two wins in 2022 in their travels, with their last one also coming earlier this week with a 4-0 scoreline against Norwich City.

The hosts have lost three of their last four final day league fixtures while the visitors have recorded four wins in the last game of the season in their last five top-flight campaigns.

Brighton vs West Ham Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in five of their last seven home games in the league, though they have found the back of the net six times in their last two games on home turf.

West Ham have failed to score in three of their last five away games in the league but have scored in their last six games in this fixture, so they are expected to score in this game.

West Ham have the fifth-best goalscoring record in the league, scoring 59 goals, while Brighton have scored 39 goals, with less than half of them coming at home. Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, we are backing the Hammers to pick up a win here.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 West Ham

Brighton vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Jarred Bowen to score or assist anytime - Yes.

Tip 5: Brighton to score first - Yes (They have opened the scoring in six of their last seven league games).

