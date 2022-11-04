“Brilliant player”, “He’s beautiful to watch” – Manchester United talent Zidane Iqbal names Barcelona and Liverpool stars as his favorite players

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has revealed he is a huge admirer of both Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

The Manchester Evening News has previously reported that Iqbal has based a lot of his game on De Jong. Manchester United were heavily linked with the Dutchman in the summer.

Speaking to GQ, Iqbal expressed his admiration for the world-class midfielders, despite Thiago playing for United's arch-rivals Liverpool.

The 19-year-old proclaimed in his interview:

“When I was young my dad used to put a lot of YouTube videos of Zinedine Zidane on at home. Now, I look up to Frenkie de Jong, I think he’s a brilliant player. And Thiago from Liverpool. I know he’s playing for Liverpool but you can still respect another person and how they play, he’s beautiful to watch."

The comparison with Barcelona midfielder De Jong is an interesting one, as the Dutch midfielder broke through under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Iqbal will clearly be hoping that his manager will be able to morph him into a similar type of midfielder.

Manchester United midfielder who idolizes Barcelona and Liverpool stars speaks on the importance of religion

Iqbal is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Red Devils since graduating from the youth academy, but hopes are high for the midfielder. The midfielder reportedly impressed during his team's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and has regularly appeared in matchday squads this season.

The prospect has made two appearances for the Iraq national team, which is more than what he has played for Manchester United's senior team.

Iqbal further added in his interview with GQ how important his faith is to him, as it helps him focus on the pitch and makes him feel protected.

After praising Barcelona midfielder De Jong, Iqbal stated in his interview:

“Religion is massive, it keeps me disciplined and focussed. If I can be focussed off the pitch, I can be focussed on the pitch. My five prayers that I have to keep daily help me a lot on the pitch because I’m focussed on my life around me."

He added:

"I’m watched over, protected, you know? But I do believe that you can’t just pray and wish for it to happen, you still have to make it happen yourself. If I give 100 per cent then I can trust God to look after me.”

