"Bring him back in January", "Better than Mbappe" - Chelsea fans react as on-loan star wins Ligue 1 young player of the month award

Chelsea have begun to reap dividends from their youth-driven recruitment after Brazilian teenager Angel Gabriel has had an impressive start to life on loan. The 18-year-old winger, who is on loan at Strasbourg, was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month for September.

Gabriel joined Chelsea from Brazilian giants Santos this summer, with the Blues beating Barcelona to the teenage forward. He impressed in preseason and was tipped by many to challenge for a place in the Blues squad this season.

Before they signed him, the Blues had agreed that they would send him to sister club Strasbourg on a season-long loan. He joined the French side, managed by Patrick Vieira, and has become a key player for them.

Gabriel featured in all four league matches for Strasbourg in September, starting three of them. The teenager recorded one assist in those games, in the 1-0 derby win over FC Metz.

In addition to being named the league's Young Player of the Month, Angelo Gabriel was also voted as his club's Player of the Month. The young Brazilian is in his first full month as a Strasbourg player, making his performances all the more impressive.

Chelsea fans have been excited for the youngster following his impressive start to life on loan. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on the Brazilian.

Some fans hailed the youngster for his showings, referring to him as a gem for the English side, and praising him for the award.

Some fans were of the opinion that the young forward be recalled in January and made to replace experienced forward Raheem Sterling.

"Bring him back in January"

Another fan believes that Gabriel is a better player than PSG and France talisman Kylian Mbappe, a clear exaggeration.

"Better than Mbappe"

Angelo Gabriel has settled very well into life in European football despite being only 18 and in his first taste of Europe.

Chelsea have great talent for present and future

This summer saw Chelsea spend an unprecedented amount of money, most of it on youngsters. The average age of their summer signings was just over 20 years old, indicating a pattern in their business. They signed the likes of Romeo Lavia (19), Lesley Ugochukwu (19) and Deivid Washington (19).

Chelsea have some of Europe's finest young players and look like they will have the best squad in Europe in a few years. Gabriel, who has made 100 senior club appearances, will be keen to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel will return to his parent club at the end of the season to fight for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. The youngster will be keen to impress further in a Strasbourg shirt before the end of the season.