"Brings a tear to my eye" "Absurdly good on his day" - Real Madrid fans believe one player will come back stronger next season after emotional speech during UCL parade

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has endured a torrid stay in Spain since his transfer to the La Liga giants in 2019. However, there is no love lost between the player and the fans, with the Belgian still determined to succeed in a Los Blancos shirt and the fans very much hoping for him to come good.

The 14-time champions of Europe held their victory parade in Madrid on Sunday with the players and Real Madrid faithful overcome with passion and joy. They were joined by 400,000 supporters on the streets of the Spanish capital. As the celebrations continued, a very special moment went viral on social media.

Former Chelsea forward Hazard took to the microphone to share his feelings with the crowd and acknowledged that he has been unable to fulfill the expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he is ready to put the disappointments to bed and get to work next year.

All the players run to hug him.

He said at Real Madrid's UCL parade, via the Evening Standard:

"These have been three difficult years but next year I will give everything for you guys. I’m sure that next year will be mine, I’ve no doubts."

The Belgian's teammates still haven't lost any faith in him and it was evident as they all embraced him and jumped cheerfully around him. The Los Blancos faithful on Twitter have also been left impressed by his speech and the reaction of his teammates. Here are some of the reactions to his speech.

- @PVRV_ @totalcristiano I’ve never wanted someone to succeed so bad 🥲 He was absurdly good on his day @totalcristiano I’ve never wanted someone to succeed so bad 🥲 He was absurdly good on his day

Kevin P @PrinterKevin @totalcristiano The Mbappe signing not happening could actually let Hazard shine again @totalcristiano The Mbappe signing not happening could actually let Hazard shine again

DamiiMarco™🦅 @damii_marco @totalcristiano @MadridXtra The team spirit in this team at the moment is probably the best of any Madrid side ever! Damn, you can taste the love btwn these players from watching the video.🤍🤍🤍 @totalcristiano @MadridXtra The team spirit in this team at the moment is probably the best of any Madrid side ever! Damn, you can taste the love btwn these players from watching the video.🤍🤍🤍

literallynoone @literallynoonej @totalcristiano idc bro I love him so much, I want him to succeed here @totalcristiano idc bro I love him so much, I want him to succeed here

The 31-year-old's stint at Los Blancos has been marred by injuries and the rise of Vinicius Junior has further reduced his involvement. He has only managed 66 appearances in his three-year spell at Real Madrid, contributing a mere six goals and 10 assists.

Hazard made three appearances in the 2021-22 edition of the Champions League, amounting to just 83 minutes of on-field action. He was an unused substitute in the final against Liverpool, with Los Blancos defeating the Reds by 1-0.

Courtois delivers one of the best goalkeeping performances of all time as Real Madrid win La Decimocuarta

Let's go from one Belgian who was off the field, to one Belgian who was on-field for the Spanish giants and made all the difference. Liverpool recorded 24 attempts with nine shots on target. However, Thibaut Courtois stood like a brick wall, saving all of those attempts and ensuring he kept a clean sheet on the biggest occasion.

No shot-stopper has ever recorded such a feat in the Champions League before. The triumph also made Carlo Ancelotti the most successful manager in Champions League history. He has now won Europe's premier club tournament on a record four occasions and has gone past Zinedine Zidane and Bob Parlsey who both have three.

