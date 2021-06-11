Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League Final Series 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another elimination final this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Adelaide United finished in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been vulnerable to the occasional slump this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The Brisbane outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sydney FC last week and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a marginal historical advantage over Brisbane Roar and have won 20 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Adelaide United. Brisbane Roar were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-W

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-L-W

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Team News

Brisbane Roar have been impressive this year

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Brisbane Roar have improved in recent weeks and will have to field their best team in this game.

Injured: Scott McDonald

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United have been impressive this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

Brisbane Roar have effectively revived their fortunes this season and will be looking to lift the A-League trophy in the coming weeks. Riku Danzaki has been a revelation for the home side this season and will have to be at his best in this match.

Adelaide United have managed only one point in their last two games and have a few issues to resolve before this fixture. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United

