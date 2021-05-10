Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar gave league-leaders Melbourne City a run for their money in their previous game but conceded a 3-2 result. The Brisbane outfit is in seventh place in the league table at the moment and will need to improve this month.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, have relinquished their top spot and find themselves in fourth place in the A-League standings. The Mariners were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory last week and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 32 matches out of a total of 54 games played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only seven victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two A-League sides took place in April earlier this year and ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Central Coast Mariners finished the game with ten men and will need to be more robust this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-W-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-D

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Brisbane Roar have a strong squad

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Tom Aldred is also unavailable for selection and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Marco Urena is currently serving a three-game suspension and will not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Urena

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Masato Kudo

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

With Marco Urena suspended for this game, Central Coast Mariners will have to find an alternative source of attacking impetus in this game. The Mariners were well below their best against Melbourne Victory and have a point to prove this week.

Brisbane Roar have attacking firepower of their own and their recent form holds them in good stead ahead of this game. The home side is the better team at the moment and holds a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

