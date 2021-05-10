Perth Glory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with a set of matches this week as Western United take on Perth Glory at the NIB Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit edged Melbourne Victory to a 2-1 victory last week and will need a similar result from this match.

Western United, on the other hand, suffered a stunning 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week. The Melbourne-based outfit is currently in eighth place in the league table and has a point to prove on Wednesday.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have an impressive record against Perth Glory and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have never defeated Western United in an official fixture and need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in an exhilarating 5-4 victory for Western United. Both teams suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-W-D

Perth Glory vs Western United Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Victor Sanchez served his suspension against Brisbane Roar last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Western United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

Western United have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha are yet to hit their peak this season and can be lethal on their day.

Perth Glory have struggled to find their stride this season and cannot afford another negative result in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Western United

