Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Moroka Swallows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in fifth place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have experienced a slump in recent weeks. The Swallows were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritzburg United last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign so far and currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table. The Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of TTM in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Moroka Swallows and have won eight matches out of a total of 13 games played between the two sides. Moroka Swallows have managed only two victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Moroka Swallows. Kaizer Chiefs were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-W-L

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-D-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to use all the resources at their disposal in this game. Njabulo Blom was sent off against TTM last week, however, and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Njabulo Blom

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Wandisile Letlabika is currently injured and will have to sit out of the game against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Wandisile Letlabika

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Philani Zulu, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker, Dumisani Zuma; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Thabo Matlaba, Junaid Sait, Njabulo Ngcobo, Vuyo Mere; Given Thibedi, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Lebohang Mokoena; Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Kgaogelo Sekgota

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and will need to embark on a winning streak to turn their campaign around. The Chiefs have several high-profile players in their ranks and will need them to step up in this match.

Moroka Swallows have not been at their best this month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Moroka Swallows

