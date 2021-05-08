Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings as Camp Nou stalemate puts Real Madrid in pole position in title race | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona's La Liga title hopes suffered a massive blow earlier today as the Catalans played out a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou. Both teams created a fair few chances throughout the game but were unable to seize the initiative in what was a crucial contest.

Atletico Madrid temporarily stay at the top of the La Liga standings but could concede their spot to Real Madrid by the end of the week. Barcelona remain two points away from the top of the table and will now need several other results to go their way to win the league title.

"We have to focus on the last three games ... we still have [a chance]."

— @3gerardpique pic.twitter.com/2gZnwu1aH1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2021

Barcelona did have their problems against Atletico Madrid in the first half and were unable to create concrete chances against Diego Simeone's side. Los Colchoneros set up on the counter and forced Ter Stegen into several saves before half-time.

Lionel Messi decided to take matters into his own hands at the end of the first half and embarked on an exceptional run that forced a world-class save from Jan Oblak. Atletico Madrid were the better team in the first half and were unfortunate not to take the lead.

Barcelona struggled against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona upped the tempo in the second half but found Atletico Madrid's rigid defensive lines a difficult lock to pick. Ronald Araujo's introduction tilted the scales in Barcelona's favour and kept Atletico Madrid's attack at bay after the half-hour mark.

The Catalans chased their winner towards the end of the game and should have found the back of the net after a move involving Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann, and Lionel Messi. Ousmane Dembele was unable to find the back of the net, however, and Atletico Madrid held their nerve to steal a point from the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Barcelona were unable to find the back of the net

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 8/10

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was excellent in the first half and kept Barcelona in the game with a string of brilliant saves. The shot-stopper did not have much to do in the second half but effectively won Barcelona a point against Atletico Madrid.

Gerard Pique - 6.5/10

Gerard Pique had his fair share of problems with the wily Luis Suarez and conceded a few fouls against the Uruguayan striker. The Catalan defender gave a better account of himself in the second half and also forced Jan Oblak into a save with his header.

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

Clement Lenglet was tested by the likes of Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente and held his own with a brilliant block in the first half. The Frenchman held his ground against Atletico Madrid and earned his clean sheet.

Oscar Mingueza - 5/10

Oscar Mingueza was tormented by Yannick Carrasco in the first half and struggled to keep the Belgian winger at bay. The young defender was caught out of position on one occasion too many and was taken off for Ronald Araujo after half-time.

Atletico getting a lot of joy in the Mingueza channel - all their chances coming out of there, Lemar, Correa and now Llorente. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 8, 2021

Jordi Alba - 6/10

Jordi Alba struggled to get the better of Kieran Trippier in the first half and was unable to burst in the final third. The Barcelona left-back improved after half-time and created some of his side's best chances.

Sergino Dest - 6/10

Sergino Dest had a few bright moments for Barcelona and gave Mario Hermoso a few problems with his dribbling prowess. The American teenager was inaccurate with his crosses, however, and needs to improve his final product.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

Sergio Busquets was accurate with his passing and won the ball back on a few occasions for Barcelona. The Catalan veteran suffered a concerning head injury at the half-hour mark and was replaced by Ilaix Moriba.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

Frenkie de Jong pitched in with a few good passes and interceptions but saw his creative freedom curbed after Sergio Busquets' injury. The Dutch midfielder spent most of the game recycling possession for Barcelona and was unable to move into the final third.

Pedri - 6.5/10

Pedri held his own against Atletico Madrid's tenacious midfielders but was unable to create chances of note against Diego Simeone's side. The young Spaniard was replaced by Sergi Roberto as Barcelona looked for their winner.

Antoine Griezmann - 5.5/10

Antoine Griezmann put in a tenacious display against his former side but did little to trouble Jan Oblak. The French striker did manage a few shots in the second half but was well below his best on the day.

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Lionel Messi was relatively quiet in the first half but burst into life with an otherworldly run to force Jan Oblak into a brilliant save. The Barcelona talisman nearly found the back of the net towards the end of the game but was largely unable to pull his side across the line.

Substitutes

Barcelona were unable to seize the initiative

Ilaix Moriba - 5/10

Unfortunately for Ilaix Moriba, Atletico Madrid were far too tenacious in the midfield and the high stakes brought his inexperience. The Barcelona midfielder has a long way to go at the club and has a point to prove this year.

Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

Ronald Araujo was one of Barcelona's most impressive players on the night and managed to outrun an in-form Yannick Carrasco on several occasions. The Uruguayan defender also managed to find the back of the net but was in an offside position.

Ousmane Dembele - 5.5/10

Ousmane Dembele injected some much-needed energy into Barcelona's play towards the end of the game. The French striker also saw the best chance of the game come his way but was unable to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

Sergi Roberto - 6/10

Sergi Roberto was a late substitute against Atletico Madrid and was unable to have much of an impact on the game.

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

1 / 2 NEXT