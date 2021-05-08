Real Madrid vs Sevilla: 5 key battles to watch out for | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Both teams are in the top four at the moment and could potentially win the league title this season.

Sevilla's La Liga hopes suffered a huge dent last week as the Andalusian giants suffered a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. Julen Lopetegui's well-drilled side has consistently punched above its weight this season and has a host of excellent players in its ranks at the moment.

🔴🎙️ 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 | Listen to Zidane speak to the media ahead of #RealMadridSevillaFC! https://t.co/IZOyKCgxap — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 8, 2021

Real Madrid take on Sevilla in crucial La Liga tie this weekend

Real Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week after a decidedly poor performance against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea outfit. Los Blancos have suffered a series of injuries over the course of the season and will need the experienced members in their squad to step up against Sevilla on Sunday.

Sevilla gave a good account of themselves against Real Madrid in the reverse fixture earlier this year were undone by an unfortunate own goal. Here are five key footballing battles that could potentially determine the outcome of one of La Liga's most important matches this weekend.

#5 Eder Militao vs Youssuf En-Nesyri

En-Nesyri has been immense this season

Eder Militao has faced a series of litmus tests this season for Real Madrid and has largely managed to prove his sceptics wrong in the past few weeks. The young Brazilian centre-back has become a leader in Real Madrid's defensive line and will need to bring his talent to the fore against Sevilla.

With both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane ruled out for the remainder of the La Liga campaign, the onus will be on Eder Militao to hold Real Madrid's title charge together. Sevilla have an array of lethal attacking players and the likes of Youssuf En-Nesyri will want to take advantage of Real Madrid's depleted squad.

Elsewhere Mendy joins Ramos on not playing tomorrow list https://t.co/q85GiEui5l — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 8, 2021

En-Nesyri has been one of the most prolific strikers in La Liga this season and has registered 17 league goals in only 21 starts. The Moroccan striker is Sevilla's most potent weapon and can potentially torment the Real Madrid defence in this fixture.

#4 Vinicius Junior vs Jesus Navas

Vinicius Junior needs to step up for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is one of Real Madrid's most prodigious wonderkids at the moment but his inconsistency has often been a thorn in his side this year. The pacy Brazilian has already produced memorable moments with Real Madrid but his final product has let the team down on one too many occasions.

The Brazilian winger has speed and age on his side, however, and could create his own legacy at Real Madrid by leading them to the league title this season. Vinicius Junior will be up against one of La Liga's most experienced veterans in Jesus Navas, however, and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday.

Formerly a devastating winger in his own right, Jesus Navas now plies his trade as a full-back and can match Vinicius Junior yard for yard with his pace. The Sevilla captain is one of the most under-rated members of his team and can play a decisive role against Real Madrid.

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

1 / 2 NEXT