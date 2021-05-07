Real Madrid vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to play host to Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday for their latest La Liga game.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea yesterday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from German striker Timo Werner and English midfielder Mason Mount sealed the deal for Chelsea, who will now face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final.

Sevilla, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in their latest La Liga game. A late second-half goal from Spain international Inaki Williams secured the win for Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost 11 and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Sevilla 1-0. A second-half own goal from Moroccan goalkeeper Bono ensured victory for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Dani Carvajal and winger Lucas Vazquez, while there are doubts over the availability of French centre-back Raphael Varane.

Injured: Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez

Doubtful: Raphael Varane

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla have no known injury issues and manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Madrid are currently 2nd in the La Liga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Having been knocked out of the Champions League, Los Blancos will now focus on ensuring that they finish the season on a positive note. With four games to go for each team, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all stand a chance of winning the title.

Sevilla are 4th in the league table, six points behind Atletico Madrid. Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has done a good job at the helm, with centre-back Jules Kounde arguably their most valuable asset. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been in good form as well.

A close encounter is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

