5 greatest Real Madrid strikers of all time

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Real Madrid have been graced by some of the biggest names in the game.

Los Blancos have had an incredible assortment of world-class strikers play for them, and their performances have been crucial to Real Madrid's success over the years.

Five greatest strikers in Real Madrid's history

In this list, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been considered. That is because even though he is Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer and one of the greatest players to have played the game, Ronaldo was not an out-and-out striker and often played on the wings during his time at the club.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the five greatest strikers in Real Madrid's illustrious history.

#5 Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario enjoyed a phenomenal career.

Ronaldo 'O Fenomeno' Nazario arguably defined the way a modern striker needs to play the game.

A highly influential player, Ronaldo made his name with Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven, which earned him a move to Barcelona. The Brazil international lasted only one season at the Blaugrana but managed to score 47 goals in all competitions before joining Inter Milan in 1997.

31/08 - On this day 18 years ago, Ronaldo Nazário signed for @realmadriden. The Brazilian became the first and only player in @LaLigaEN history to finish as top-scorer for both Real Madrid (24 goals in 2003/04) and FC Barcelona (34 in 1996/97) in a season. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/XKmVaVdzlS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 31, 2020

After five injury-riddled seasons at the Italian club, Real Madrid decided to pay £40.5 million to Inter to acquire the striker.

A prolific goalscorer with excellent dribbling and technical ability, Ronaldo made 177 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 104 goals. He won the La Liga once with Los Blancos and is regarded as one of the greatest players never to have won the Champions League.

Ronaldo won two Ballon d'Or awards during his career. He retired in 2011 after subsequent stints with AC Milan and Corinthians; Ronaldo is currently the president of La Liga side Real Valladolid.

#4 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema celebrates a goal for Real Madrid.

One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Karim Benzema has been an underrated player throughout his career.

Benzema is a complete striker, but the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid saw the Frenchman operating in the shadows of the Portuguese legend. However, following Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Benzema has stepped up and led the line for Real Madrid with aplomb.

The complete striker.



28 goals in all competitions.



Where would Real Madrid be without Karim Benzema?! pic.twitter.com/zMdKXSL8SF — Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2009 for a fee of £31.5 million. Since then, he has blossomed into a key player for Los Blancos, thanks to his goalscoring ability, creativity and passing prowess.

The 33-year old has made 554 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 277 goals. Since Ronaldo's departure, Benzema has become the club's leading attacker. This season, the Frenchman has made 30 La Liga appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists.

1 / 2 NEXT