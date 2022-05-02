Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Brisbane Roar on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Adelaide United over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Mariners edged Western United to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 32 out of 56 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed eight victories against Brisbane Roar and will want to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Brisbane Roar were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-L

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Brisbane Roar have a point to prove

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this week. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to ensure a strong finish to their campaign. The Mariners can pack a punch on their day and were exceptional against Western United last week.

Brisbane Roar have managed to improve after their poor start to the campaign but have remained inconsistent over the past month. Central Coast Mariners have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-3 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi