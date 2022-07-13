Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a comeback with a set of friendlies this week as Leeds United take on Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this game.

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United Preview

Brisbane Roar finished in 11th place in the A-League standings this year and have endured a series of difficult matches in recent months. The hosts are preparing for the Australia Cup final that is set to take place later this month and will need to make the most of these friendlies.

Leeds United escaped relegation by a narrow three-point margin last season and have several amends to make this year. The Premier League outfit eased past Blackpool by a 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brisbane Roar have never played a match against Leeds United and will need to adapt to Jesse Marsch's formidable style of play to stand a chance in this game.

Leeds United conceded an astonishing 79 goals from their 38 games in the Premier League last season - only Norwich City have been worse defensively with 84 goals conceded.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last three competitions and will look to extend their streak against Brisbane Roar this week.

Raphinha has become the most expensive export in Leeds United's history after his £55-million move to Barcelona, beating his former teammate Kalvin Phillips £45-million transfer fee.

Brisbane Roar suffered defeat in 14 of their 26 matches in the A-League last season and won only seven matches, accumulating a total of 26 points.

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have lost their most important players to European giants Barcelona and Manchester City this summer and face a daunting rebuild ahead of them. The Premier League side largely failed to meet expectations last season and will need to prove their skeptics wrong next season.

Brisbane Roar can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this year. Leeds United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-3 Leeds United

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo to score - Yes

