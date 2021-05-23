Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this week.

Brisbane Roar are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side has managed only one victory in its last four games and will want to step up to the plate on Tuesday.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, currently find themselves at the top of the league table and have enjoyed an impressive campaign. The league leaders edged Central Coast Mariners to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

We're back in winning form – now help us make it two on the trot!



Don't miss our clash with @ALeague leaders Melbourne City this Tuesday night 💥



Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/P9ZyLczek9 pic.twitter.com/vvfyd5g0te — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) May 22, 2021

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 17 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 11 victories against Melbourne City and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this month and ended in a 3-2 victory for Melbourne City. Brisbane Roar put up a commendable fight on the day but will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-W

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Team News

Brisbane Roar have a strong squad

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Tom Aldred has recovered from his injury and is likely to play a part against Melbourne City.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Aiden O'Neill has recovered from his knock and is available for selection.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout, Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

What a season it's been 💙



📺 Clear a few minutes out of your day and re-live all of those unforgettable moments - trust us, it's well worth it! #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/0brGay8kYZ — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) May 23, 2021

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have registered four victories in their last five games and have been a resurgent force in the A-League this month. Jamie Maclaren has been exceptional this season and will play an important role in this match.

Brisbane Roar have been impressive this season but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past few months. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-3 Melbourne City

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history