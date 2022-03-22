Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Brisbane Roar on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Melbourne City are at the top of the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The home side thrashed Perth Glory by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 18 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 12 victories against Melbourne City and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last November and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne City. Brisbane Roar gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-D-W

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred also made his comeback last week and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rahmat Akbari

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson and Marco Tilio have recovered from their injuries and could feature in this game. Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Carl Jenkinson, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Marco Tilio, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have struggled so far this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-3 Melbourne City

