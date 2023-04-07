Brisbane Roar welcome Newcastle Jets to the Kayo Stadium for a matchday 23 fixture in the A-League on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Central Coast Mariners at the weekend. Marco Tulio, Joshua Nisbet and Jason Cummings found the back of the net, while Jordan Holmes scored an own goal in the 30th minute. Jay O'Shea scored a late consolation goal for Brisbane from the spot.

Newcastle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Melbourne City. Beka Mikeltadze put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 31st minute before Max Caputo scored a late equaliser in injury time, a minute after coming on.

The stalemate left Newcastle in eighth spot, having garnered 26 points from 22 games. Brisbane, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with 23 points.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 previous occasions, with Newcastle leading 20-19..

Their most recent meeting in January saw Newcastle win 4-0 at home.

Seven of Brisbane's last eight games have had goals at both ends, with six producing at least three goals.

Newcastle' last five games have had goals at both ends.

Newcastle have won just one of their last five away games against Brisbane.

The visitors are winless in five games, losing three.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Brisbane have been the most inconsistent side throughout the season, which has left them at the bottom of the standings. However, they have won two games on the bounce in front of their fans, which will give them a boost heading into this game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in five games and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Games involving both sides in recent weeks have been open affairs, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brisbane 1-1 Newcastle

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

