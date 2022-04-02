Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Brisbane Roar on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The home side were outplayed by Wellington Phoenix last week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also been in poor form this season. The Jets played out a 0-0 stalemate against Perth Glory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets have a slight edge over Brisbane Roar and have won 20 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 17 victories against the Jets and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Newcastle Jets. Brisbane Roar were not at their best on the day and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman remain injured, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ben Katarovski is also carrying a knock and will not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar



Before he headed to Turkey, we sat down with Rahmat Akbari to get the answer.



Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Brisbane Roar have suffered three defeats on the trot in the A-League and are in the middle of yet another slump. The hosts were poor against Wellington Phoenix and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Newcastle Jets have struggled to impose themselves this year and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Newcastle Jets

