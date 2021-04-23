Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of important games this weekend as Perth Glory take on Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and are in need of a victory in this fixture.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last week and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Brisbane side edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

🗣️ "Growing up supporting the Roar, it wasn't until after the game that I realised how much it meant to me."@JBrindellSouth's first @ALeague goal for the club is one he'll never forget ☺️

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 22 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 14 victories against Brisbane Roar and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous match between the two A-League sides took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Perth Glory. Brisbane Roar struggled to impose themselves on the day and will need a better performance on Sunday.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-W

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald is carrying an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Scott McDonald

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls











Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have excellent players in their ranks but have failed to justify their potential so far this season. The likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Neil Kilkenny are yet to hit their stride and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brisbane Roar will take plenty of heart from their victory last week and will have to work hard in this match. The home side holds a slight upper hand at the moment and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Perth Glory

