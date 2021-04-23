Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold this weekend with another round of matches as Adelaide United take on Wellington Phoenix at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealand outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Western United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side held Sydney FC to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed only nine victories against Adelaide United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed a fair share of chances on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-L-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Louis D'Arrigo served his suspension against Macarthur FC last week and is available for this game.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

''I think it's a big opportunity missed from us. First half, I thought we played some good football but tonight was disappointing with the end result, coming away with a draw, especially in the second half playing against 10 men.'' - Talay on draw.



Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making a statement this weekend. The away side does have a few issues to solve and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

With the likes of Reno Piscopo and Tomer Hemed in their ranks, Wellington Phoenix can pack a punch on their day. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Adelaide United

