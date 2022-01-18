Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another game this week as Brisbane Roar take on Perth Glory on Wednesday. Both teams have been heavily affected by the league's erratic schedule this season and will want to get their campaigns back underway on a positive note.

Brisbane Roar got a head start on their A-League return last week and held Sydney FC to a 1-1 draw in their previous game. The hosts are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and will need to turn their campaign around.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The Western Australians have not played a league game in over 40 days and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 23 out of 45 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 12 victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in June last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Perth Glory were impressive on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-D

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar also have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have an impressive squad

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Nicholas Olsen, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Alex Parsons, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC

Richie discusses how the frontman is travelling ahead of the showdown with Brisbane Roar on Wednesday.

View the full media conference and match preview here:

@aleaguemen @InceptionVideo

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The hosts have managed only two points in five league games and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, will want to make the most of their extended hiatus this season and could benefit from a fresh start. The Western Australians have shown flashes of brilliance in recent months and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Perth Glory

