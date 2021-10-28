Bristol City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Bristol City will welcome Barnsley to the Ashton Gate Stadium for a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to West Brom last Saturday. Jordan Hugill, Kyle Bartley and Karlan Grant all got on the scoresheet for the Baggies.

Barnsley fell to a 3-2 defeat to Sheffield United on home turf. All five goals came in the second half, with Lys Mousset's brace firing the Blades to a 3-0 lead before two late goals reduced the deficit for the hosts.

The defeats left Bristol City and Barnsley in 16th and 23rd spots respectively in the table.

Bristol City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 100th meeting between the two sides and Bristol City have historically had a better record in previous matches played.

The Robins have 44 wins to their name while Barnsley were victorious on 31 occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in 24 previous matches.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC ⏮️ Going back to 1992 and victory at Ashton Gate courtesy of Owen Archdeacon and Brendan O'Connell! ⏮️ Going back to 1992 and victory at Ashton Gate courtesy of Owen Archdeacon and Brendan O'Connell! https://t.co/paLkzfE6pC

Their most recent meeting came in February when Carlton Morris scored midway through the second half to give Barnsley a 1-0 away victory.

The visitors have been poor throughout the season and have managed just one win all campaign while they are currently on a six-game losing run. This is far from the form they showed en-route to making the playoffs last season.

Bristol City have one win from their last five matches.

Bristol City form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Barnsley form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bristol City vs Barnsley Team News

Bristol City

Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee) and Antoine Semenyo (knee) have all been sidelined with fitness issues. Andy King and Joe Williams are doubts for Barnsley's visit.

Keith Downing has agreed to leave the club by mutual agreement.

Injuries: Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo

Doubtful: Andy King, Joe Williams

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Josh Benson is still out with a leg injury while Mads Juel Andersen and Carlton Morris are unavailable due to knee injuries. Aapo Halme is a doubt for the clash.

Injuries: Mads Juel Andersen, Carlton Morris, Josh Benson

Doubtful: Aapo Halme

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Toby Sibbick; Jasper Moon, Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Callum Brittain; Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor; Cauley Woodrow

Bristol City vs Barnsley Prediction

Bristol City have been poor in recent weeks and their home form has been even more alarming. Nevertheless, they are still priced as favorites to secure maximum points against a struggling Barnsley side.

Neither team have had the best of output in front of goal and a cagey game could be on the cards. However, we are backing Bristol City to secure a narrow victory for their first home win since January.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Barnsley

Edited by Peter P