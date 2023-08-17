Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

Bristol City host Birmingham City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday for matchday three of the EFL Championship, as both sides look to continue their winning run.

The clubs have seen an identical trajectory in the new campaign: a draw on the opening day of their league season, followed by wins in the cup and on matchday two of the Championship.

Bristol drew 1-1 with Preston on the first day of the new league campaign, before a stunning 5-1 demolition of Oxford United in the Carabao Cup first round. This was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat of Millwall on matchday two of their domestic campaign.

Speaking of Birmingham, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea in their opening match of the league season. They then overcame Cheltenham and Leeds United in the Carabao Cup and Championship respectively.

Both Bristol and Birmingham have four points each from two Championship games this season and sit a position apart on the table, the former in 10th position and the latter in ninth.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the sides, with Birmingham winning on 37 occasions and losing to Bristol 19 times.

Bristol and Birmingham haven't drawn in their last seven clashes; during this run, Birmingham have won five times and lost to Bristol just twice.

Bristol and Birmingham are both unbeaten in three official games this season.

Bristol have won just two of their last 12 home league games to Birmingham, though one of those wins came last season (4-2 in January 2023).

Bristol City have won only one of their last five league matches at Ashton Gate, with both sides scoring at least one goal in each of those games.

Birmingham have won just three of their previous 14 league games on the road.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bristol and Birmingham come into the match on the back of a good start to the season. Although the Robins have struggled against the Blues in recent times, this one could end all square.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes