Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Bristol City will host Birmingham City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14), looking to snap a five-game winless run.

After beating Rotherham United in December for their first win in six outings, the Robins have gone off the boil once more, losing and drawing in consecutively.

With 29 points from 26 games, Nigel Pearson's side are down in 19th in the standings, two places worse off than Birmingham. The Blues, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing and scoreless run.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 72 previous clashes, Birmingham have beaten Bristol 37 times and lost on 18 occasions.

Birmingham have won their last three clashes against Bristol, keeping a clean sheet in two.

Having beaten Bristol 3-0 in October, Birmingham are looking for a league double over the Robins.

Bristol have won just three of their last 24 league games against Birmingham and have lost their last three.

Birmingham have won nine of their last 11 league games at Bristol, winning their last four at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Bristol have scored a joint-league high of nine headed goals this season, while Reading (11) have conceded more headed goals in the Championship this term than the Robins (9).

Birmingham have lost their last three league games and last lost four on the trot in July 2020.

Bristol are without a win in six Championship games at the Ashton Gate, losing the last two.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bristol are closer to relegation than Birmingham and are in more need of a victory than the visitors. However, the Blues will be desperate after losing their last three games.

The Robins will look to pile on the misery, but their record at home hasn't been great, so expect Birmingham to walk away with at least a point.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

