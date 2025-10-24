Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Action continues in the EFL Championship as Bristol City and Birmingham City go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since December 2023, when they played out a goalless draw at St. Andrew’s Stadium.

Ad

Bristol City turned in a resilient team display last Tuesday when they fought back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Southampton on home turf.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on October 18, a result which saw Gerhard Struber’s men’s four-game winless run (2L, 2D) in the league come to an end.

Bristol City can take pride in their fine start to the Championship campaign, as they sit fourth in the league table with 19 points from 11 games, six points off first-placed Coventry City.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, summer signing Phil Neumann netted the only goal of the game to fire Birmingham City to a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium.

The Blues had failed to taste victory in their previous four matches while managing just one win from the eight games since August 16.

Birmingham City have picked up 15 points from their 11 Championship matches so far to sit 13th in the table, level on points with 12th-placed Watford.

Ad

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham City hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 38 of the last 75 meetings between the two teams.

Bristol City have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Struber’s men have failed to win five of their last six matches against Birmingham City, losing four and picking up one draw while failing to score in four of the six games since November 2021.

Birmingham have managed just one win from their most recent five away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since late August.

Ad

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bristol City and Birmingham picked up impressive victories last time out and will feel they have what it takes to secure maximum points here.

Gerhard Struber’s men have lost five of their last six home games against the Blues, but we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts this weekend.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Birmingham City

Ad

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More