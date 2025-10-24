Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Action continues in the EFL Championship as Bristol City and Birmingham City go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since December 2023, when they played out a goalless draw at St. Andrew’s Stadium.
Bristol City turned in a resilient team display last Tuesday when they fought back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Southampton on home turf.
This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on October 18, a result which saw Gerhard Struber’s men’s four-game winless run (2L, 2D) in the league come to an end.
Bristol City can take pride in their fine start to the Championship campaign, as they sit fourth in the league table with 19 points from 11 games, six points off first-placed Coventry City.
Meanwhile, summer signing Phil Neumann netted the only goal of the game to fire Birmingham City to a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium.
The Blues had failed to taste victory in their previous four matches while managing just one win from the eight games since August 16.
Birmingham City have picked up 15 points from their 11 Championship matches so far to sit 13th in the table, level on points with 12th-placed Watford.
Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Birmingham City hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 38 of the last 75 meetings between the two teams.
- Bristol City have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.
- Struber’s men have failed to win five of their last six matches against Birmingham City, losing four and picking up one draw while failing to score in four of the six games since November 2021.
- Birmingham have managed just one win from their most recent five away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since late August.
Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction
Bristol City and Birmingham picked up impressive victories last time out and will feel they have what it takes to secure maximum points here.
Gerhard Struber’s men have lost five of their last six home games against the Blues, but we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts this weekend.
Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine encounters)