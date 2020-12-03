Bristol City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are one of four teams within the top six in the EFL Championship, level on 27 points apiece.

They bounced back from their loss against Reading at the weekend with an impressive victory over QPR in midweek and will now look to make it back-to-back victories.

Birmingham City are on a dismal run, failing to win any of their five previous matches in the Championship.

Consequently, they find themselves 18th, although they are cushioned from the bottom three by six points.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-to-head

Out of the 19 games played between the pair since 1944, Bristol City have beaten Birmingham just twice.

Both of those wins came in 2018, and Bristol are currently on a three-game losing streak to the Blues.

Saturday’s game will be the 24th match in a row that they have met in the second tier of English football.

Birmingham have the much better record historically, winning 33 of their 67 matches against each other.

They have both lost and drawn on 17 other occasions.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Team News

Tyreeq Bakinson could make a return to the starting XI for the hosts after recovering from an injury. Thomas Kalas is set to skipper the side at the back once again after making a relatively speedy return from his quad injury.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alen Halilovic is still waiting on his international clearance to go through but if it does before Saturday, you can hedge your bets that he will be included in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Lukas Jutkiewicz is likely to return to the fold after starting on the bench in midweek, probably at the expense of Jonathan Leko.

Injured: Adam Clayton, Zach Jeacock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Thomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Callum O’Dowda, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Antoine Semenyo, Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells

Birmingham City predicted XI (5-3-2): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Jake Clarke-Salter, George Friend, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Lucas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bristol City are in a very promising position coming into early December and a win will go a long way to securing their top six status in the run up to Christmas.

Birmingham City will be desperate to record a much-needed victory, though, and could make life tough for Bristol. We expect the home side to be too strong this weekend, securing a win against Birmingham City.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Birmingham City