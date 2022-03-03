Bristol City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host Birmingham City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday as both teams are keen to return to winning ways.

The Robins have lost in each of their last two games and sit in 19th place with 40 points from 35 games.

Birmingham haven't covered themselves in glory either, trailing them by three points in 22nd position.

Lee Bowyer's side are winless in their last three consecutive league games, including a defeat in each of their last two.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

There have been 70 clashes between the sides before, with Bristol losing exactly half of them and winning just 18 games.

The November reverse between the sides also ended in a 3-0 vanquishing of the Robins in Birmingham.

The Blues are now aiming for their first league double over the side since the 2016-17 season.

Birmingham City FC @BCFC LB: "Lyle had a fitness test outside. He has a strange injury, and our doctor says this is the second time he has seen this in 20 years. Hopefully, he comes through that okay. We will see how he is in the morning. Max has got a thigh strain and he will be out for the weekend." LB: "Lyle had a fitness test outside. He has a strange injury, and our doctor says this is the second time he has seen this in 20 years. Hopefully, he comes through that okay. We will see how he is in the morning. Max has got a thigh strain and he will be out for the weekend." 💬 LB: "Lyle had a fitness test outside. He has a strange injury, and our doctor says this is the second time he has seen this in 20 years. Hopefully, he comes through that okay. We will see how he is in the morning. Max has got a thigh strain and he will be out for the weekend." https://t.co/7xicmJP7RT

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Team News

Bristol City

Nathan Baker is out with a head injury and remains the only injury concern for now. Tomas Kalas is a doubt for the game after he left the field with an injury.

Head coach Nigel Pearson's changes for the Nottingham Forest clash didn't work out as his side lost 2-0.

Matty James, who returned to the bench after eight weeks out with an injury, could be given a start here.

Injured: Nathan Baker

Doubtful: Tomas Kalas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City

Teden Mengi missed their last clash as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury and questions remain over his availability for Saturday too.

Maxime Colin has a thigh strain and will be out for the weekend whereas Lyle Taylor is doubtful.

Kristian Pedersen is one yellow card away from a one-game ban.

Injured: Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin

Doubtful: Lyle Taylor

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Bristol City (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Jay DaSilva, Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Cameron Pring; Alex Scott, Joe Williams, Matty James, Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.

Birmingham City (4-4-2): Neil Etheridge; Jordan Graham, Ivan Sunjic, Kristian Pedersen, Jeremie Bela; Tahith Chong, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Onel Hernandez.

Bristol City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the standings and coming off the back of consecutive defeats in the league.

Given their form right now, we're expecting a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Birmingham City

