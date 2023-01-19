Bristol City vs Blackburn Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2023

Bristol City will welcome Blackburn Rovers to Ashton Gate for a matchday 28 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 extra-time victory over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The tie was forced into a replay following the 1-1 draw a fortnight ago and both sides could not be separated in another 1-1 stalemate. This prompted extra time, where Samuel Bell scored in the 112th minute to help the Robins qualify for the fourth round.

Blackburn Rovers fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat away to Rotherham United in league action last weekend. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with Conor Washington putting the icing on the cake with his injury-time strike.

The defeat left Rovers in the fifth spot, having garnered 42 points from 27 matches. Bristol City sit in 17th spot with 32 points to their name.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Bristol City lead 22-16, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Bristol City claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Bristol City's 4-2 victory over Birmingham City last weekend was their first home win in three months.

Four of the last five head-to-head fixtures have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Blackburn Rovers are the only side yet to play a draw in the Championship this season, winning 14 and drawing 13 of their 27 league games so far.

Each of Bristol City's last four games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Prediction

Blackburn Rovers were unlikely candidates for promotion at the start of the season but have defied expectations to launch a challenge to return to the Premier League. However, they have hit a snag since the World Cup break, with a mounting injury crisis further compounding their woes.

Bristol City come into the game on the back of consecutive victories which would have boosted their morale, especially with a first home win in three months.

Games involving both sides tend to be low-scoring affairs, although their most recent meeting ended in a five-goal thriller. We are backing Blackbrun to do enough to claim a narrow 1-0 away win.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

