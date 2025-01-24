Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January, 2025

Bristol City take on Blackburn Rovers as the 29th round of games in the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 2-2 midweek draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Sheffield twice took the lead - in either half - but the Robins forced a share of the spoils, thanks to Ross McCronie's 86th-minute equaliser. Following the stalemate, Bristol are ninth in the points table, with 38 points from 28 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Blackburn are fresh off a 2-0 home loss to Coventry City in midweek. Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored either side of the break to condemn the Rovers to a home defeat. Despite their second straight loss, the Rovers are sixth in the standings, with 42 points from 28 games, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-Blackburn Championship game at Ashton Gate:

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 55 meetings across competitions, Bristol lead Blackburn 23-18 but lost their last meeting 3-0 away in the Championship in September last year.

Both sides have won twice each in their last five meetings - all in the Championship.

Bristol have three wins in their last five home games across competitions, losing one.

The Rovers have won twice and lost as many times in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: D-L-L-W-D; Blackburn: L-L-W-W-L

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns, especially Blackburn, who remain in the promotion play-off places despite a recent slump.

In terms of head-to-head, Bristol enjoy a slender advantage, but the last few meetings have been more balanced. The Robins, though, have lost just one of their last seven home league meetings with Blackburn, winning four.

The hosts have won their last three home league games without conceding, looking to make it four in a row for the first time since January 2004. Moreover, the Rovers have struggled on the road recently, so expect a slender win for Bristol.

Prediction: Bristol 2-1 Blackburn

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had at least three goals.)

