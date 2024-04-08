Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Bristol City will host Blackburn Rovers at Ashton Gate on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are now pushing for a top-half league finish. They held on for a goalless draw away at Sunderland last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after being second-best in attack for much of the game.

Bristol City sit mid-table in the league standings with 54 points from 41 games and will be looking to add to that tally come Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, are out of form but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. Like their hosts, they played out a goalless draw in their last match as they locked horns against promotion chasers Southampton and had a few chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 16th in the Championship standings with just 46 points picked up so far.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between Bristol and Blackburn. The home side have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won five fewer. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Blackburn have conceded 66 goals in the Championship this season. Only the now-relegated Rotherham United (82) have conceded more.

Nine of the Robins' 15 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Bristol are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing five of their six games prior. They have picked up narrow wins in their last two home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just once since mid-February. They have won just one of their last 11 games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)