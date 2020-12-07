Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are only kept out of the playoffs on goal difference, although they will rue the fact that they aren’t there already after falling to defeat to Birmingham on Saturday.

A win could take them back into the top six but anything less will probably mean they will go into next weekend outside of those coveted positions.

Blackburn Rovers are just two points off the playoffs, so they have a lot to play for in this match.

They are are on a run of seven games unbeaten but will need three points this week to break into the top six.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-head

The Robins lost both fixtures against Blackburn last season, having gone five games unbeaten against their rivals prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

Bristol's defeat on home soil to Blackburn last season was their first since December 2015.

This fixture will be their 10th Championship match-up in a row – Bristol winning just three of those clashes.

Overall, the hosts have beaten Blackburn 19 times in their history and have lost on 16 occasions, drawing 11 times.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Jamie Paterson is a doubt ahead of this match after missing the defeat to Birmingham at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo could be rested for this encounter after starting all of the club’s last five games.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: None

Darragh Lenihan will sit this one out after receiving a red card against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Wharton came off early with a knock in that game, and he is likely to miss this match.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Elliott Bennett, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darragh Lenihan

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Thomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Callum O’Dowda, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Chris Martin, Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Ben Douglas, Amari’i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliott

™️: “I can’t remember being prouder of the team"#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 7, 2020

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Bristol City will look to hit back from a shock loss at the weekend and bump themselves back into the top six.

They could do just that with Blackburn missing a number of key personnel in defence, which may ultimately lead to three points for the home side.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers