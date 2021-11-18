Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Coventry City before the international break. Matthew Godden scored a brace after the break to inspire a comeback victory despite his side being down to 10 men.

Blackburn Rovers secured maximum points with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on home turf. Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton and Ian Poveda all got on the scoresheet in the victory.

The win helped the Riversiders climb to seventh place in the table, having garnered 26 points from 17 matches. Bristol City sit in 19th place and have 19 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides and Bristol City have a better record with 20 wins to their name.

Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 16 occasions while 12 matches in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in March when they could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday 37 of last season.

The hosts have lost four of their last five league games while Blackburn Rovers have three wins from the same number of games.

Bristol City form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Bristol City

The Robins have a number of players sidelined due to fitness issues. Andy King (hamstring), Matthew James (foot), Nathan Baker (head), Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee) and Antoine Semenyo (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Andy King, Matthew James, Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Ayala (calf), Harry Pickering (calf) and Bradley Dack (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala, Harry Pickering

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Darragh Lenihan, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Bristol City tend to struggle on home turf and their chances of winning against a more consistent Blackburn side are slim.

The visitors are outside the top six on goal difference and a win here could take them into the playoff spots. We are backing Tony Mowbray's side to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Brstol City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Peter P