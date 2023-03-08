Bristol City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Bristol City and Blackpool lock horns at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11) as both sides look to end their winless runs.

After beating Hull City 1-0 last month for their 11th victory of the campaign, the Robins failed to win their next two, picking up just one point. That came in a goalless stalemate with Huddersfield on the road on Tuesday (March 7), as Nigel Pearson's side failed to score for the second game running. They had lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in their previous league clash.

Meanwhile, with 45 points from 35 games, Bristol are down in 13th position, nine places above their next rivals, who are mired in a relegation scramble after collecting just 32 points from as many games.

The Tangerines have won only seven times so far, the last of which was a 1-0 win over Stoke City at home. Following that, they lost twice in a row followed by a goalless draw with Burnley on Saturday (March 4).

Bristol City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 clashes between the sides before, with Bristol leading 36-33.

Bristol last beat Blackpool in September 2009, a 2-0 win at home in the Championship. In their next eight games, there have been five draws, with Blackpool winning thrice.

In August last year, Bristol and Blackpool played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in their first clash of the 2022-23 season. The two sides haven't drawn both league games since the 2012-13 season.

Bristol are unbeaten in their last five home league matches, last enjoying a longer run at Ashton Gate between August and November 2019 (eight unbeaten).

Blackpool have scored just ten league goals in their last 18 Championship games - they had scored 13 goals in their five games before this run.

Blackpool's last win at Bristol was in September 2012 (3-1)

Bristol City vs Blackpool Prediction

Blackpool have had a poorer season compared to Bristol, but the Robins have also struggled for form lately. Both teams will be eager to avoid a defeat, so they could end up sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Blackpool

Bristol City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

