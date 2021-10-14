Bristol City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City take on Bournemouth at the Ashton Gate Stadium on matchday 12 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Peterborough United, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Bristol City returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Peterborough United 3-2 in a pulsating encounter.

Prior to that, Nigel Pearson’s men failed to taste victory in their previous two outings, picking up a draw against Fulham before losing 1-0 against Millwall.

With 16 points from 11 games, Bristol City are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table and could move into the playoff places with a win this weekend.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, continued their blistering run of results as they claimed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The Cherries are now the only side yet to taste defeat in the division, picking up seven wins and four draws from their 11 games to date.

They currently lead the way in the standings and boast a three-point cushion over second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 38 wins from the last 89 meetings between the sides. Bournemouth have picked up 23 wins, while 28 games have ended all square.

Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Team News

Bristol City

The hosts will once again be without the services of Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway and Robbie Cundy, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The visitors will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Welsh midfielder David Brooks has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he undergoes treatment.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Jay Da Silva, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Andy King, Tyreeq Bakinson, Matty James, Andreas Weimann; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Also Read

Bristol City will be looking to go one over Bournemouth after falling to defeat in both home and away fixtures last season. However, the visitors have already hit their stride this season and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Bournemouth

Edited by Shardul Sant