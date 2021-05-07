Bristol City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City will end a disastrous 2020-21 season this weekend as they host playoff-bound Brentford at Ashton Gate. Manager Nigel Pearson and the board have a lot of work to do this summer, for, as many as 13 players are out of contract at the end of the season. There is one final match to be dealt with before the club can proceed to focus on its off-the-pitch chores, and the mood around the club suggests they just want to get it over with.

Brentford, on the other hand, are full of optimism heading into the promotion playoffs as the team with the best chances of making the step up to the Premier League. They will want to end their regular season on a high, even though their position on the table will not be impacted under any circumstance.

Bristol City vs Brentford head-to-head

Saman Ghoddos scored the all-important goal the last time these two sides met

Brentford have matched up against Bristol City on 83 previous occasions, winning 36 times, while Bristol have beaten the Bees 28 times before, although only one of those victories came in the last decade. The reverse fixture back in February was a thriller, with Brentford prevailing courtesy of the odd goal in five.

Bristol City form: L-L-L-D-D

Brentford form: W-W-W-D-D

Bristol City vs Brentford team news

Bristol City

Bristol City mustered just one shot on target in their 4-1 defeat against Millwall. Pearson's men have struggled in the final third of late, and the continued absence of Andreas Weimann hasn't helped. However, the trio of Tyreeq Bakinson, Zak Vyner and Danny Simpson are back in action.

Injuries: Andreas Weimann

Doubtful: Adam Nagy (personal reasons)

Suspensions: None

Brentford

Manager Thomas Frank may decide to rest his key players for this one, including the division's top scorer Ivan Toney. Bryan Mbeumo, the club's second highest goal-getter, could start in his place. Josh Dasilva continues to nurse an injury that'll force him to miss the playoffs.

Injuries: Josh Dasilva, Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bristol City vs Brentford predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Max O'Leary, Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Adrian Mariappa, Steven Sessegnon, Tyreeq Bakinson, Henri Lansbury, Kasey Palmer, Jack Hunt, Tommy Conway, Antoine Semenyo

Brentford predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Raya, Charlie Goode, Pontus Jansson, Mads Bech Sørensen, Fin Stevens, Mathias Jensen, Mads Bidstrup, Sergi Canos, Emiliano Marcondes, Saman Ghoddos, Bryan Mbeumo

Bristol City vs Brentford prediction

Bryan Mbeumo will look to add to his tally against a hapless Robins defense

Robins supporters will just be glad there is no threat of relegation looming over the club on the final day of the regular season. It has been a largely forgettable season for Bristol City and it is unlikely they can end the season on a high. Brentford have won three in a row whereas Bristol City have lost the same number of games on the bounce. Both runs should extend to four.

Final Verdict: Bristol City 1-3 Brentford.

