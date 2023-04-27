Bristol City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Bristol City will host Burnley at Ashton Gate on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and look set to finish in the bottom half of the table for a third straight season. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United and had looked set to head towards one point before Andreas Weimann came off the bench to score a late winner.

Bristol have picked up 56 points from 44 games this season and sit 14th in the league table. They will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Burnley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and have already secured promotion to the Premier League. They beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in their last league outing, with Manuel Benson scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half to register his 10th league strike of the campaign.

The visitors sit atop the league standings with 95 points picked up so far. They will look to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Bristol City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 50 meetings between Bristol and Burnley. The hosts have won 16 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Only six of the Robins' 16 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Clarets have picked up 44 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the English second tier so far.

Burnley are the highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 82.

Bristol City vs Burnley Prediction

Bristol's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this year and will be hopeful of a result here.

Burnley also saw their three-game winless run come to an end on Tuesday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Burnley

Bristol City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

