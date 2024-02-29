Bristol City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Action continues in round 35 of the EFL Championship as Bristol City and Cardiff City square off at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday (March 2).

The Bluebirds secured a 2-0 victory in October’s reverse as they seek a first double over Bristol since the 2016-17 campaign. The hosts continue to struggle, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

Liam Manning’s men have won just twice in 10 Championship games, losing five, since a 4-1 victory over Watford on Boxing Day. Bristol have won one of their last five league games at the Ashton Gate Stadium this year.

Meanwhile, Cardiff picked up their first home win since the turn of the year when they edged out Stoke City 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium at the weekend.

Before that, the Bluebirds were on a four-game winless run, losing three games before a goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers on February 20. With 44 points from 34 games, Cardiff are 14th in the Championship, level on points with Watford, Middlesbrough and Britol.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 101 meetings since their first clash in January 1915, Bristol lead 42-38.

Bristol have won once in five Championship home games, losing three, since the turn of the year.

Cardiff have lost all but one of their last five away games across competitions, with a 1-0 victory at Watford on February 3 being the exception.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both sides are level on 44 points, so expect an end-to-end affair as they look to move into the top half of the standings. However, they could cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol 1-1 Cardiff

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)