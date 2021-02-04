Bristol City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City host a struggling Cardiff City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the Championship this weekend.

A stop-start season so far has kept Bristol from being further up than ninth in the standings, where they're currently placed.

They've won and lost 12 times each from 27 games, and one of the important reasons for this has been a toothless attack.

With just 29 goals scored, the Robins are the least menacing outfit among all the sides residing in the top half of the table.

They started the season on a resounding note, winning each of the four opening games. However, they couldn't maintain that form as the campaign wore on and have been highly erratic ever since.

The situation is much worse in Cardiff, where the Bluebirds are reeling from an appalling run of form but have shown signs of life under a new manager.

A loss in five consecutive games saw manager Neil Harris given the boot two weeks ago. However, the incoming Mick McCarthy has so far managed to arrest the downward slide.

The Welsh outfit has drawn both games under him, fighting back from a deficit each time to claim a point. Bristol might underestimate Cardiff at their own peril.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed 95 times in history, with Bristol narrowly edging Cardiff with 39 victories to the latter's 35.

That includes one victory earlier this season, as the Robins eked out a slender 1-0 win in the Welsh capital back in November.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Team News

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann and Steven Sessegnon are long-term abentees for the Robins and will miss out once again. However, manager Dean Holden doesn't have any fresh injury concerns.

Injured: Andreas Weimann and Steven Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City

Centre-back Sol Bamba is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and isn't likely to feature again this season.

Besides that, the Bluebirds have a clean bill of health and no one is suepnded either. Meanwhile, new arrival Jonny Williams might start on the bench.

Injured: Sol Bamba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Bristol City (4-5-1): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Adrian Mariappa; Antoine Semenyo, Adam Nagy, Zak Vyner, Han-Noah Massengo, Owura Edwards; Famara Diedhiou.

Cardiff City (3-5-2): Alex Smithies; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna, Joe Ralls, Joe Bennett; Sheyi Ojo, Keiffer Moore.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Bristol haven't been impressive at home, dropping points in six out of 13 games at the Ashton Gate Stadium. However, they've won their last three home games, scoring twice each time.

We expect Bristol to give Cardiff a run for their money and snatch a home win.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Cardiff City