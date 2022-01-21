Bristol City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of a 6-2 humbling at the hands of Fulham, Bristol City play host to Cardiff City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

The Robins have lost each of their last two home games against Cardiff City since 2020 and will look to end this dry spell.

Bristol City were at the receiving end of a 6-2 thrashing against Fulham when they squared off last Saturday.

It was a second consecutive defeat at the hands of the C after they were beaten 1-0 in the FA Cup two weeks back.

Bristol City have now picked up just one win from their last six games and this has seen them drop to 16th place in the EFL Championship table.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, continued to struggle for form as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers last time out.

This followed a 2-1 win over Preston North End which saw them secure a place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Cardiff City are currently 20th on the log, four points off the relegation places, after picking up 23 points from 25 games.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Bristol City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 40 wins from the last 97 meetings between the sides. Cardiff City have picked up four fewer wins, while 21 games have ended all square.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without the services of Nathan Baker and Joe Williams, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The visitors will have to make do with the absence of the duo of Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen, who continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary (GK), Zak Vyner, Tomas Kala, Rob Atkinson; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Alex Scott; Callum O'Dowda, Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Mark Harris

Bristol City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Bristol City will be looking to restore some pride after their humbling defeat at the hands of Fulham last time out. Cardiff City have also struggled for form in the Championship and we predict the spoils will be shared between the two evenly matched sides.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P