Bristol City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Bristol City will host Cardiff City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday in the season's first Severnside derby.
The Robins started their campaign with back-to-back defeats but have improved since then, going their next three unbeaten, winning two. That includes a 4-1 win over Coventry City in the first round of the EFL Cup before a 2-0 win over Luton Town, their first of the league campaign.
Nigel Pearson's side are 16th in the Championship standings with just four points from four games. Meanwhile, Cardiff are up in sixth with seven points from the same number of outings. The Bluebirds were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion in their last game.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head
Bristol have won 41 of their 98 previous clashes with Cardiff, who've beaten them on 36 occasions.
Last season, Bristol beat the Welsh outfit both home and away in the Championship.
Bristol City form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L
Cardiff City form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W
Bristol City vs Cardiff City Team News
Bristol City
Antoine Semenyo and Tomas Kalas are both injured, while Mark Sykes is suspended after getting sent off in the win over Luton.
Andreas Weimann has continued his fine run of form into the new season, netting four goals in five games, and will look to add to his tally.
Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Tomas Kalas
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Mark Sykes
Unavailable: None
Cardiff City
The Bluebirds won't have Curtis Nelson and Cedric Kipre because of injury. Mark McGuinness has left the club on a loan transfer to Sheffield Wednesday.
Injured: Curtis Nelson, Cedric Kipre
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bristol City vs Cardiff City Predicted XIs
Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells
Cardiff City (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Jack Simpson, Jamilu Collins; Andy Rinomhota, Romaine Sawyers; Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Callum O'Dowda; Max Watters
Bristol City vs Cardiff City Prediction
It's a derby, and with both teams struggling to find their best form, they could opt for a more cautious approach and play out a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City
