Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

Bristol City lock horns with Coventry City in the third matchday of games in the English Championship on Saturday at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

Liam Manning's Bristol opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Hull City. Fally Mayulu's 84th-minute opener seemed to have given the Bees the three points, but Oscar Estupinan struck an equalizer from the spot in the first minute of stoppage time.

In their next outing, Bristol - recovering from a 1-0 midweek home defeat to Coventry - beat Millwall 4-3 at home. Mayulu and Scott Twine scored in the final 12 minutes as the Bees recovered from 3-2 down to take the win.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Coventry opened their Championship campaign with a 1-0 loss at Stoke City, with Lewis Baker scoring a 78th-minute winner. However, the Sky Blues recovered to win 1-0 at the home of their upcoming opponents in the EFL Cup first round.

Coventry then beat Oxford United 3-2 at home, with Haji Wright scoring a 96th-minute winner. The Sky Blues are 10th in the standings with three points, while Bristol are a point and four places in front.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-Coventry Championship clash:

Bristol City vs Coventry City Head-to-head and Key Numbers

In 76 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead 26-25, with their previous meeting just a few days ago going the way of the Sky Blues

Both teams have one win apiece in their last five meetings across competitions.

Bristol have three wins in their last five games across competitions - stretching back to last season - losing once.

Coventry have won just once in their last five road outings across across competitions since last season, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent game first): Bristol: L-D-W-D-D; Coventry: W-W-L-L-L

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction

Bristol have made the slightly better start to their Championship campaign but are coming off an EFL Cup defeat to Coventry, who have won their last two games across competitions.

There's little to separate the two sides in terms of their head-to-head record, with Coventry enjoying a very slim advantage. However, considering Bristol's slightly better start to their league campaign, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Coventry City

Bristol City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bristol to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score: No

Tip 3: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (They have just one shutout in their last five games across competitions.)

