Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Bristol City and Coventry City battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat at Leeds United before the international break. Daniel James and Joel Piroe scored either side of Kal Naismish to help the Lilywhites claim maximum points.

Coventry, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate against Norwich City at home. Jonathan Rowe broke the deadlock for Norwich in the 41st minute before Benjamin Gibson's 88th-minute own goal forced a share of the spoils.

The draw left the Sky Blues in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 15 points from 11 games. Bristol, meanwhile, are joint-level on points but one spot below Coventry in the points table.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 74th meeting between the two sides. Coventry lead 25-4.

Their most recent meeting on New Year's Day 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

Six of their last seven meetings have seen both sides score.

Four of Bristol's last five league games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Coventry's last seven league games have had goals at both ends.

Bristol have won one of five league games at home this season, losing two.

Coventry have drawn six games this season, the most in the league.

Four of Bristol's seven league goals this seaon have come in the opening 15 minutes.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction

Both teams find themselves in a congested part of the points table, with just four points separating sixth from 14th.

Coventry have proven to be the draw specialists in the league, while Bristol tend to start games quickly. Coventry have had good fortune in this fixture in recent years, having gone unbeaten in five league meetings.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bristol 1-1 Coventry

Bristol City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals