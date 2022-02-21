Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to pick up a fifth home win on the bounce in the EFL Championship, Bristol City play host to Coventry City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will head into the game seeking to complete a league double over the hosts after picking up a thrilling 3-2 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

Bristol City returned to winning ways last Saturday as they saw off Middlesbrough 2-1 on home turf.

This was the fourth league victory on home turf for Bristol, who last dropped points at home on December 30, when they lost 2-1 to QPR.

With 40 points from 33 games, Bristol City are currently 16th in the EFL Championship standings.

Like the hosts, Coventry City picked up all three points last time out as they narrowly edged out Barnsley 1-0 on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in three of their last four games, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

While they have two games in hand, Coventry City are currently 10th on the log with 47 points from 31 games, tied on points with Nottingham Forest.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Coventry City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides. Bristol City have picked up one fewer win, while 22 games have ended all square.

Bristol City Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Coventry City Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Bristol City vs Coventry City Team News

Bristol City

Max OLeary, Andy King, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, George Tanner, Nathan Baker and Callum O’Dowda are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Max OLeary, Andy King, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, George Tanner, Nathan Baker and Callum O’Dowda

Suspended: None

Coventry City

The visitors will be without the services of Matt Godden, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Matt Godden, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Timm Klose; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Alex Scott, Cameron Pring; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn; Viktor Gyokeres

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction

Bristol City have turned their home ground into a fortress since the turn of the year, winning each of their four home games in the league in 2022. They are also unbeaten at home in each of their last three meetings with Coventry City and we predict this trend will continue with the hosts coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Coventry City

Edited by Peter P