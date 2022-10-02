Bristol City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Bristol City will host Coventry City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in round 12 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 4).

The hosts head into the midweek clash on a run of three defeats and will look to arrest their slump in form.

Bristol failed to find their feet, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. They have now lost their last three outings, scoring four goals and conceding seven since a 3-2 victory at Blackburn Rovers on September 3.

With 14 points from 11 games, Bristol are 12th in the standings but could rise as high as seventh with all three points on Monday.

Meanwhile, Coventry returned to winning ways last time out, seeing off Middleman 1-0 at home. Before that, they were on an eight-game winless run across competitions, claiming three wins and losing five since a 2-0 pre-season win over Portsmouth in July.

With six points from eight games, Coventry are languishing at the bottom of the standings, albeit with three games in hand.

Bristol City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Coventry have a slightly superior record in this fixture. Bristol have picked up 24 wins in this period, while 22 games have ended in draws.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Bristol City vs Coventry City Team News

Bristol City

Tomas Kalas is recuperating from a knee injury and is out of contention for Tuesday’s game. Alex Scott is suspended for collecting five yellow cards.

Injured: Tomas Kalas

Doubtful: Alex Scott

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City

The visitors will take to the pitch without Gustavo Hamer, who is suspended. On the injury front, Coventry will be without Liam Kelly and Callum OHare.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Callum OHare

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gustavo Hamer

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Coventry City Predicted XIs

Bristol City (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson; Mark Sykes, Joe Williams, Andreas Weimann, Andy King, Jay Dasilva; Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway

Coventry City (3-5-2): Ben Wilson; Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean, Callum Doyle; Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden

Bristol City vs Coventry City Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Middlesbrough, Coventry will head into Tuesday with renewed confidence as they look to move off the bottom of the standings. However, they face a Bristol team who have won three of their last four home games. Coventry should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Coventry City

