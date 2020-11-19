Bristol City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wayne Rooney takes charge of his first game in a managerial role this weekend following Derby County’s split with former boss Phillip Cocu.

The Rams sit bottom of the table, having won just one of their first 11 league games of the season with the ex-England captain currently interim manager.

Bristol City managed to regain their feet prior to the international break, winning their last two games.

These back-to-back victories halted the poor slump they had been on since returning from October’s international break which saw them slip from first position to almost exiting the top six altogether.

However, a win this weekend could see them bounce back into the top two and even up to pole position, should several results elsewhere go in their favor.

That’s if they do end up taking to the field - the club had an outbreak of COVID-19 which could potentially rule many key personnel out of the next few fixtures.

Derby County Football Club have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers by mutual agreement and immediate effect.



Bristol City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

If the hosts win on Saturday, they will extend their winning streak over Derby to three games.

The Robins have lost to their counterparts just once in their last eight encounters with this fixture last season ending 3-2 to Bristol.

This will be the 21st time in a row that the pair meet in a Championship encounter.

Overall, Bristol City have beaten Derby 20 times in their history but have lost on 37 occasions with 18 draws being shared.

Bristol City vs Derby County Team News

Bristol City will be without at least 10 members of staff and players this weekend due to government medical guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The Robins shut their training ground this week over coronavirus fears.

Should they manage to take to the field, the home side do have a number of key players missing, including defender Alfie Mawson and attacker Andi Weimann.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

It is likely Rooney will not take to the pitch himself while he attains the interim boss title and so there will be a switch around in the starting XI.

Jordan Ibe could make his first appearance for the club since re-joining in the summer, if he is deemed fit enough in time.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jordan Ibe

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Callum O’Dowda, Adam Nagy, Nahki Wells, Jamie Paterson, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Tom Lawrence, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Martyn Waghorn, Louie Sibley

Bristol City vs Derby County Prediction

Bristol look like they will be without a number of personnel for this one following the COVID outbreak within the club during the week.

It’ll also be muddy waters for Derby with Rooney taking charge of a team for the first time as a manager. The former Manchester United striker's experience on the pitch could help his side get over the line against a weakened City side.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Derby County